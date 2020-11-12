Advertisement

Early morning tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Montgomery County causes delays

Tractor trailer crash on I-81 northbound in Montgomery County
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 northbound in Montgomery County(Katey Roshetko WDBJ7)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers on I-81 in Montgomery County can expect delays following a tractor trailer crash Thursday morning.

The accident near mile marker 123 has all northbound lanes closed, according to VDOT.

All northbound traffic is being diverted off of Exit 118 at this time.

WDBJ7 has a crew on the scene and will bring you live updates on WDBJ7 Mornin' starting at 4:30 a.m.

