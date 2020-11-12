Danville preparing for flooding along river

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Danville Release) - Danville’s Public Works Department is putting barricades and barriers along the sides of flood-prone streets because of flooding expected to occur along the Dan River from heavy rain.

Crews are working 12-hours shifts to monitor conditions around the clock and close street sections as needed, according to a release from the city.

At 9:45 a.m. Thursday, the river level was 20.2 feet. The river is projected to crest overnight at 29.9 feet, which would be the highest crest since Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018.

Thursday morning, the National Weather Service extended a flood warning for the Dan River near Danville until late Saturday afternoon.

The flood stage in Danville is 21 feet. At 21 feet, river flooding will close sections of the Riverwalk Trail. Areas on Trade Street are affected at 22.5 feet, according to the city.

River Street is impacted at 23 feet. Crews will pump water in the curves of River Street in an attempt to keep the street open to traffic. If closed, traffic will be detoured onto North Main Street and Old Halifax Road.

Also, at 23 feet, flooding will close Goodyear Boulevard over Pumpkin Creek. At 25.5 feet, Goodyear Boulevard near Beauford Street will become flooded. Jenny Lane at Goodyear Boulevard is impacted at 26 feet.

Water Street at Halifax Street and Commerce Street at Trade Street become flooded at 25 feet.

At 26 feet, Park Avenue at Memorial Drive is affected. At 26.5 feet, Memorial Drive between Primrose Place and Park Avenue will become flooded.

