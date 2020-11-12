Advertisement

Danville preparing for flooding along river

Ceremony Held For Proposed Casino in Danville
Ceremony Held For Proposed Casino in Danville
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Danville Release) - Danville’s Public Works Department is putting barricades and barriers along the sides of flood-prone streets because of flooding expected to occur along the Dan River from heavy rain.

Crews are working 12-hours shifts to monitor conditions around the clock and close street sections as needed, according to a release from the city.

At 9:45 a.m. Thursday, the river level was 20.2 feet. The river is projected to crest overnight at 29.9 feet, which would be the highest crest since Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018.

Thursday morning, the National Weather Service extended a flood warning for the Dan River near Danville until late Saturday afternoon.

The flood stage in Danville is 21 feet. At 21 feet, river flooding will close sections of the Riverwalk Trail. Areas on Trade Street are affected at 22.5 feet, according to the city.

River Street is impacted at 23 feet. Crews will pump water in the curves of River Street in an attempt to keep the street open to traffic. If closed, traffic will be detoured onto North Main Street and Old Halifax Road.

Also, at 23 feet, flooding will close Goodyear Boulevard over Pumpkin Creek. At 25.5 feet, Goodyear Boulevard near Beauford Street will become flooded. Jenny Lane at Goodyear Boulevard is impacted at 26 feet.

Water Street at Halifax Street and Commerce Street at Trade Street become flooded at 25 feet.

At 26 feet, Park Avenue at Memorial Drive is affected. At 26.5 feet, Memorial Drive between Primrose Place and Park Avenue will become flooded.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Franklin Co. crash
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Here's a look at the potential rainfall amounts through Thursday.
Torrential, tropical downpours linger overnight
College Lake Dam near Lynchburg
Lynchburg says no imminent danger from what weather service described as potential dam failure
Rico Turner poses with his son, Kaleb.
‘We’ll never let him forget his dad’: Family member opens up about Salem murder

Latest News

Smith Mountain Lake
Smith Mountain Lake expected to exceed full pond
Campbell County residents urged to conserve water after plant flood in Brookneal
Riverside Drive Mudslide, Grayson County
Mudslide closes Riverside Drive in Grayson County
Mudslide in Pittsylvania County on Graves Bridge Road near Toshes Road
Mudslide closes Graves Bridge Road in Pittsylvania County