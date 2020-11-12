Downtown Roanoke Incorporated installs new navigation system

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new navigation system has just come to downtown Roanoke.

Downtown Roanoke Incorporated is introducing a Pedestrian Wayfinding system on downtown sidewalks. It includes 33 signs and five kiosks spread throughout downtown. The signs direct visitors to points of interest and the kiosks will provide maps of downtown and other relevant information.

“Definitely more aimed at people who are not familiar with the downtown area, but of course for people that are from the area that don’t frequent down here, this will help them as well, pointing them to kind of key areas throughout the downtown, and just making it a little bit easier to navigate," Jaime Clark, Marketing and Communications Manager for DRI, said.

She says the five kiosks will be up by the end of the year.

