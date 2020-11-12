Henry County mourns death of longtime registrar

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Longtime Henry County General Registrar Elizabeth Stone died Wednesday after becoming ill in recent weeks.

She was registrar for 45 years, and was, according to the county, the longest-serving registrar in Virginia.

“This news deeply saddens us,” said Jim Adams, Chairman of the Henry County Board of Supervisors. “Liz Stone continuously upheld the values of trust, accountability, caring, commitment, and excellence. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors and all of the residents of Henry County, I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

Stone started as assistant General Registrar in 1975 and took over as General Registrar in 1979. Her job was mostly behind the scenes to “ensure that every candidate for public office was treated fairly, and the elections were carried out effectively and accurately,” according to a statement from the county.

“Liz was the quintessential public servant,” said County Administrator Tim Hall. “She was most diligent about ensuring democracy through constitutionally sound and fair elections. She possessed the highest sense of integrity and commitment. I loved working with Liz and I will miss her.”

During her tenure, Stone carried out twelve Presidential elections, eleven gubernatorial elections, and hundreds of state and local elections.

“Stone was a true patriot and a strong advocate for democracy,” said Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner. "I never saw Liz when she wasn’t wearing the patriotic colors of red, white, and blue. I remember Liz saying ‘Every candidate who walks through this door, I treat them fairly - and the same, no matter who they are. I treat every voter with the same respect and opportunity.’ She was the mother-figure in our building; she will be greatly missed. "

In memory of Stone’s service to the locality and the Commonwealth, the Henry County flag will be lowered at all county-owned facilities through the completion of her memorial services.

