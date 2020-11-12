Advertisement

Islamic State group claims attack at Saudi WWI ceremony

This map shows the location of an explosive device attack in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 11,...
This map shows the location of an explosive device attack in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 11, 2020.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a cemetery in Saudi Arabia the previous day where American and European officials were commemorating the end of World War I.

The blast wounded three people.

IS said in a post on one of its online Telegram channels on Thursday that its fighters were able to plant the explosive device at the cemetery for non-Muslims in the city of Jiddah.

It provided no evidence but said the device went off when diplomats from “the Crusader countries” had gathered there.

The British government said one U.K. national suffered minor wounds. A Greek policeman and a Saudi security officer were also wounded.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Franklin Co. crash
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Here's a look at the potential rainfall amounts through Thursday.
Torrential, tropical downpours linger overnight
College Lake Dam near Lynchburg
Lynchburg says no imminent danger from what weather service described as potential dam failure
Rico Turner poses with his son, Kaleb.
‘We’ll never let him forget his dad’: Family member opens up about Salem murder

Latest News

Rep. Mike Conaway reflects on his time in Congress-Edited Interview
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress
President Donald Trump's campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski, center, speaks about a court order...
Trump adviser Lewandowski positive for virus
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress-Extended Version
Smith Mountain Lake
Smith Mountain Lake expected to exceed full pond
The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35...
Police: Rapper Mo3 shot dead on highway in Dallas attack