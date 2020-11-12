Local musicians up for Country Music Awards

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Musicians from southwest Virginia are up for awards at Wednesday night’s Country Music Awards.

Old Dominion, the band with roots in Botetourt County, is nominated for vocal group of the year and album of the year for the album by the band’s name “Old Dominion.”

Ross Copperman, who is a native of Roanoke County and a James Madison University graduate, is nominated for songwriter of the year. Hit singles Copperman has to his credit include: Brett Young’s “Catch,” Dierks Bentley’s “Living,” Luke Bryan’s “What She Wants Tonight,” Kenny Chesney’s “Tip Of My Tongue,” Eli Young Band’s “Live Ain’t” and Brett Eldredge’s “Love Someone.”

