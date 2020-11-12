More heavy rain expected before showers exit

An additional 1″ to 2″ of rain is expected this morning with locally higher amounts possible as a slow-moving cold front inches into the area from the west. We can’t even rule out some thunderstorms which will enhance rainfall even more leading to flooding.

Streams are already running high with today’s downpours and it won’t take much to get them out of their banks. Use EXTREME caution when driving at night and never attempt to go through water-covered roads.

We could still see an additional 1-2" of rain before it exits later today. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY

The cold front will make its way east and should take the heaviest rain with it by late Thursday morning leaving clouds and scattered showers into the afternoon.

FLOOD POTENTIAL: The more immediate risk is flash flooding tonight with rain bands lingering over the same areas. Several area rivers such as the Roanoke River at Randolph and the Dan River at Danville, South Boston and Paces are expected to experience minor to moderate flooding late Thursday.

Click the link below to get river and stream information for your area.

Minor to moderate river flooding taking place across the region.

Flash Flood Watches have been issued for heavy rain through Thursday. (WDBJ)

A flood watch has been issued as heavy rain heads our way.

FRIDAY

Any leftover rain will quickly sweep out of the region by Friday leading to a drier end to the week. Skies turn partly to mostly sunny Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND

Drier weather is set to arrive for the weekend with increasing sunshine on Saturday along with cooler afternoon highs only in the upper 50s.

Sunday is looking better in terms of drier conditions. We’ll notice more clouds, but rain chances have been reduced for the second half of the weekend. Afternoon highs also return to the low 60s.