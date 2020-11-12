Advertisement

Mudslide closes Graves Bridge Road in Pittsylvania County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Graves Bridge Road is closed near Toshes Road in Pittsylvania County because of a mudslide.

Pittsylvania County Public Safety says about 25 roads across the county are being affected by high water from overnight rain.

The National Weather Service forecasts continued rain throughout Thursday, and emergency crews are urging drivers not to cross flooded roads.

Mudslide in Pittsylvania County on Graves Bridge Road near Toshes Road
Mudslide in Pittsylvania County on Graves Bridge Road near Toshes Road(WDBJ7)

