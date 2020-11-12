Name released of driver killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash in Franklin County Wednesday.

Police say it happened about 7:35 a.m. November 11 on Brooks Mill Road, about four miles north of Route 40.

Police say the driver of a box truck was headed south on Brooks Mill Road, sideswiping a southbound Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado spun out and hit a southbound Lexus RX350. The box truck continued southbound, crossed the center line and hit a northbound Honda Civic head-on.

The driver of the Honda, Michael B. Priest, 37, of Huddleston, died at the scene.

Police say charges are pending against the driver of the box truck.

