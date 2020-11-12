Photo released in search for Dollar General robbers

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two armed males who robbed the clerk at a Dollar General.

About 8 p.m. November 11, deputies were called to the scene of the robbery at 329 Campbell Highway in Rustburg. The robbers had left by the time deputies got there.

Video surveillance shows the two males entering the store; their faces were partially covered with jacket hoods.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or knows the identities of those involved, is asked to contact Lt. M. Bryant at (434) 332-9707, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also eter a tip online by visiting http://p3tips.com or using the P3 app on a mobile device.

