Advertisement

Republican lawmakers call for in-person session, when General Assembly reconvenes

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Republican lawmakers from western Virginia say they plan to be in Richmond when the General Assembly reconvenes. And they are calling for the House of Delegates to hold in-person meetings.

The House started the recent special session in Richmond, but quickly went online for virtual meetings.

Republican Delegates Chris Head and Joe McNamara say remote meetings limited public involvement, and lawmakers' interaction with constituents.

“It’s very difficult to do the people’s business through a computer screen, and unfortunately the people I think that lose out the most are the very citizens we’re elcted to represent,” McNamara said.

“When you’ve got other legislatures across the country including California who’ve been able to meet in person, we’ve got to be able to figure out a way to get that done safely,” Head told WDBJ7.

The regular session of the General Assembly begins in mid-January.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
Governor speaks as COVID numbers rise in Virginia
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Police seek suspect in Salem shooting, Blacksburg carjacking
Projected rainfall through Thursday.
Flood Watches issued for tropical downpours
A memorial at the scene where two teens were killed and two were injured along Route 100 in...
Community mourns loss of two teens killed in Carroll County crash

Latest News

Delegate Sam Rasoul (Sam Rasoul official Facebook page)
Delegate Sam Rasoul announces run for Lt. Governor
This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court building.
Affordable Care Act faces new challenge before Supreme Court
Roanoke Electoral Board meets to certify election results.
Roanoke Electoral Board meets to certify election results
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., smiles during a Chamber RVA sponsored candidate forum with...
Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger keeps US House seat