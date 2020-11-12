Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad completes safe water rescue

RINER, Va. (WDBJ) - In Montgomery County, cars have been nearly swept away by rising water.

Some are abandoned and still stuck on roads.

Perry Cole has owned the Post Office in Pilot for almost 20 years, but he has never seen flooding like this.

“This is the first time that I know of that a car has been stalled on the bridge,” said Perry Cole.

The car was stuck in about 8 inches of water near High Rock Hill and Pilot Rd. This car and others were among the few caught in swift water.

“There’s a lot of deep water, there’s a lot of fast-moving water. As the water rises it obviously picks up in speed,” said the Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Logan Underwood.

Underwood said to help with flood rescues, they’ve teamed up with the fire department for added resources-- to fight flood water and natural disasters.

“What we are seeing right now is people going past barricades driving on roadways that are marked closed by VDOT signs, even place we’ve put out vehicles and blocked – they are still driving past,” said Underwood.

Underwood said if you see signs of high water—turn around because the risk of getting stuck is high.

"It doesn’t take much water; it doesn’t take much water to move a vehicle that you think is solid and heavy, but once that water get up at the bottom of vehicle it can move it pretty easily, "said Underwood.

The rescue squad also said if you’re ever stuck in a situation in high water, the best thing to do is stay calm and call 911.

