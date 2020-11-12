Advertisement

Roanoke County’s chair addresses broadband access, other goals in State of the County address

Radford said work to expand broadband access in the Cave Spring and Mount Pleasant areas began...
Radford said work to expand broadband access in the Cave Spring and Mount Pleasant areas began this week.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County leaders say increasing broadband access continues to be among their top goals for the county.

In a virtual State of the County address Thursday morning, Board of Supervisors Chairman David Radford outlined the challenges and triumphs of the county over the past year. He highlighted efforts to continue public services like at the library and county administration while social distancing. He praised public safety officials and lauded the expansion of outdoor recreation opportunities, such as the popular Illuminights Event at Explore Park.

In addition to transportation improvements and expansion of recreational services, Radford said broadband access will continue to be a priority for the county.

“For years we have understood that high speed internet services were vital to promoting economic diversity, but now we know that broadband access is critical to maintaining our way of life," he said. "We must continue to prioritize access to broadband services to help keep our economy moving through teleworking, telemedicine and distance learning. We will advocate for new federal and joint state funding programs to advance coverage for a stronger economic development impact, a pilot program for local broadband authorities to pursue projects without a private sector provider and we will support efforts to streamline permitting of the VDOT broadband infrastructure in the VDOT right of way.”

Radford said work to expand broadband access in the Cave Spring and Mount Pleasant areas began this week.

That’s being paid for in part by a FastTrack grant from the state, paid for with CARES Act money.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Franklin Co. crash
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Here's a look at the potential rainfall amounts through Thursday.
Torrential, tropical downpours linger overnight
College Lake Dam near Lynchburg
Lynchburg says no imminent danger from what weather service described as potential dam failure
Rico Turner poses with his son, Kaleb.
‘We’ll never let him forget his dad’: Family member opens up about Salem murder

Latest News

The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Henry County Registrar Elizabeth Stone died November 11, 2020
Henry County mourns death of longtime registrar
Republican lawmakers call for in-person session when General Assembly reconvenes in January
Republican lawmakers call for in-person session, when General Assembly reconvenes
Delegate Sam Rasoul (Sam Rasoul official Facebook page)
Delegate Sam Rasoul announces run for Lt. Governor