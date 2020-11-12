Roanoke County’s chair addresses broadband access, other goals in State of the County address

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County leaders say increasing broadband access continues to be among their top goals for the county.

In a virtual State of the County address Thursday morning, Board of Supervisors Chairman David Radford outlined the challenges and triumphs of the county over the past year. He highlighted efforts to continue public services like at the library and county administration while social distancing. He praised public safety officials and lauded the expansion of outdoor recreation opportunities, such as the popular Illuminights Event at Explore Park.

In addition to transportation improvements and expansion of recreational services, Radford said broadband access will continue to be a priority for the county.

“For years we have understood that high speed internet services were vital to promoting economic diversity, but now we know that broadband access is critical to maintaining our way of life," he said. "We must continue to prioritize access to broadband services to help keep our economy moving through teleworking, telemedicine and distance learning. We will advocate for new federal and joint state funding programs to advance coverage for a stronger economic development impact, a pilot program for local broadband authorities to pursue projects without a private sector provider and we will support efforts to streamline permitting of the VDOT broadband infrastructure in the VDOT right of way.”

Radford said work to expand broadband access in the Cave Spring and Mount Pleasant areas began this week.

That’s being paid for in part by a FastTrack grant from the state, paid for with CARES Act money.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.