Smith Mountain Lake expected to exceed full pond

Smith Mountain Lake
Smith Mountain Lake(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Reservoir is expected to exceed its full pond level by two feet Thursday afternoon, according to Appalachian Power, operator of the Smith Mountain Project hydroelectric facility.

Normal full pond level at Smith Mountain Lake is 795 feet according to Appalachian Power. The project’s lower reservoir, Leesville Lake, has a full pond level of 613 feet.

Based on updated river predictions from the National Weather Service and continued rainfall, Smith Mountain reservoir will reach an elevation of 797 feet, or two feet above full pond. Allowing the reservoir to exceed full pond will assist in preventing additional flooding downstream, according to AEP.

Property owners are encouraged to remove unsecured items from the lower levels of their docks and relocate any items along the shoreline. Shoreline property owners should also secure water craft and floating docks and take caution when walking on docks.

Current lake levels and inflow/discharge information is available at www.aep.com/recreation/hydro. The project website is www.SmithMountainProject.com.

