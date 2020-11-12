Advertisement

Some Roanoke city streets closed because of heavy rain

Bennington Street closed at Pike Lane in Roanoke
Bennington Street closed at Pike Lane in Roanoke(City of Roanoke)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bennington Street is closed at Pike Lane in Roanoke because of water on the road from the Roanoke River after heavy rain overnight.

The city also reports closures on 13th Street NE and parts of Wise Avenue near Indian Rock Village.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and never cross flooded roads.

