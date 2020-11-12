Some Roanoke city streets closed because of heavy rain

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bennington Street is closed at Pike Lane in Roanoke because of water on the road from the Roanoke River after heavy rain overnight.

The city also reports closures on 13th Street NE and parts of Wise Avenue near Indian Rock Village.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and never cross flooded roads.

This is Wise Ave. near Indian Rock Village. Please use an alternate route. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/NxZXz9WpEc — City of Roanoke (@City_of_Roanoke) November 12, 2020

