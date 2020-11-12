Suspect in Giles County murder of wife still hospitalized

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in the shooting death of a woman on Halloween remains in a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Donald Collins, 60, is being charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The incident took place in the 100 block of Royal Drive in Pembroke. Giles County Sheriff’s dispatch got a call from a man saying he had COVID-19 and was having trouble breathing. Paramedics found Collins, the caller, with a gunshot wound in his stomach.

Soon after, Collins' son, a member of the Giles County Rescue Squad, responded to the scene. According to court records obtained by WDBJ7, the elder Collins handed his son a gun that was next to a recliner. The son cleared the gun and put it on a counter, according to what he told deputies later.

Donald Collins told another paramedic he had shot himself and had shot his wife, who was still in the house. The paramedic went back into the house to look for Mrs. Collins and encountered Collins' son, who said he had just found his mother dead in a room. The paramedic went into the room and found the woman dead under a blanket.

Her condition, according to court documents, indicated she had been dead about 24 hours.

A Giles County detective visited Donald Collins in the hospital, Mirandized him and asked him what had happened, and was told that he had shot his wife.

There is no word when Donald Collins will be released from the hospital and be taken into jail custody.

