Veterans brave Wednesday rain to celebrate Veteran’s Day at Monument Terrace

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Veterans met at Monument Terrace Wednesday to hold a Veterans' Day ceremony.

Several canopies were set up to get the event through Wednesday’s rainy weather.

The ceremony got started at 11 a.m. to commemorate the armistice near the end of World War I.

A number of military veterans spoke at Wednesday’s event.

“We need not speak of our deeds or our daring. It is enough just to know we are in the presence of young warriors," said Neil Bonhert, veteran.

The ceremony was closed with a rifle salute and the playing of ‘Taps.’

