Virginia COVID-19: New-case count drops, positive test percentage and hospitalizations up

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,521 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, November 12, signaling 198,027 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 196,506 reported Wednesday, but is a smaller increase than Wednesday’s 1,594 new cases.

As of Thursday, there are 3,758 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,741 were reported Wednesday.

2,853,797 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.5 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 6.2 percent reported Wednesday.

17,404 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

1,313 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,265 reported Wednesday.

22,002 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

