Advertisement

Virginia Public Access Project captures data from historic election

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This election season was unlike any other, and one non-profit in Virginia is trying to showcase that by the number.

The Virginia Public Access Project is a non-profit, non-partisan group that takes information about Virginia politics and public affairs and tries to make it easier to understand.

Thursday, we spoke with VPAP Executive Director David Poole at the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk.

He said capturing the data from this year was particularly important because more registered voters cast their ballots than ever before, and many did so early.

“The huge increase in absentee voting really changed the way people voted and particularly on election night changed how results came in,” he said, “and it caused some really sudden shifts as giant blocks of votes were reported.”

Poole said southwest Virginia in particular saw a significant increase in voter turnout.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Franklin Co. crash
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Water Rescue on Bennington Street, Roanoke
Some Roanoke city streets closed because of heavy rain; driver rescued
Rico Turner poses with his son, Kaleb.
‘We’ll never let him forget his dad’: Family member opens up about Salem murder
Here's a look at the potential rainfall amounts through Thursday.
Torrential, tropical downpours linger overnight

Latest News

Radford said work to expand broadband access in the Cave Spring and Mount Pleasant areas began...
Roanoke County’s chair addresses broadband access, other goals in State of the County address
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Henry County Registrar Elizabeth Stone died November 11, 2020
Henry County mourns death of longtime registrar
Republican lawmakers call for in-person session when General Assembly reconvenes in January
Republican lawmakers call for in-person session, when General Assembly reconvenes