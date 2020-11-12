Virginia Public Access Project captures data from historic election

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This election season was unlike any other, and one non-profit in Virginia is trying to showcase that by the number.

The Virginia Public Access Project is a non-profit, non-partisan group that takes information about Virginia politics and public affairs and tries to make it easier to understand.

Thursday, we spoke with VPAP Executive Director David Poole at the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk.

He said capturing the data from this year was particularly important because more registered voters cast their ballots than ever before, and many did so early.

“The huge increase in absentee voting really changed the way people voted and particularly on election night changed how results came in,” he said, “and it caused some really sudden shifts as giant blocks of votes were reported.”

Poole said southwest Virginia in particular saw a significant increase in voter turnout.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.