Advertisement

Want to attend concerts again? Ticketmaster may ask for proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to...
Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID test or have had the vaccine.(Source: KCAL, KCBS, CDC, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With coronavirus vaccines making progress, the concert industry is preparing for a potential return to live events in the coming months.

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID test.

Billboard reports the plan would involve the Ticketmaster app in partnership with medical information firms.

Fans would be required to either verify through the app that they’ve been vaccinated or prove that they have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of the event.

Anyone who fails to do so would not be allowed into the venue.

Some music fans say the idea may sound good in theory, but there are other issues to consider, including the false sense of security such requirements might provide.

The plan is still in the development phase.

Ticketmaster said fans should not worry about their personal health information being shared or permanently stored.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Franklin Co. crash
Here's a look at the potential rainfall amounts through Thursday.
Torrential, tropical downpours linger overnight
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
College Lake Dam near Lynchburg
Lynchburg says no imminent danger from what weather service described as potential dam failure
Hundreds without power across southwest Virginia

Latest News

This map shows the location of an explosive device attack in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 11,...
Islamic State group claims attack at Saudi WWI ceremony
Campbell County residents urged to conserve water after plant flood in Brookneal
Roanoke Flooding-November 12, 2020
Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Peacekeeping force says 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash