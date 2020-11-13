Advertisement

Bedford County man arrested on drug and gun charges

Justin Butler mugshot and evidence
Justin Butler mugshot and evidence(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man was arrested Friday after a traffic stop led to a search warrant of his home.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searched the home on Five Forks Road and found, according to a news releases, about three ounces of methamphetamine and heroin, a gun and $3,054 in cash.

Justin Butler was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with Schedule 1 or 2 drugs.

He is being held at Bedford Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith Mountain Lake
Heavy rain expected to raise Smith Mountain Lake four feet above full pond
Water Rescue on Bennington Street, Roanoke
Roanoke city streets back open after heavy rain; driver rescued
Rico Turner poses with his son, Kaleb.
‘We’ll never let him forget his dad’: Family member opens up about Salem murder
Name released of driver killed in Franklin County crash
Dry weather returns as we approach the weekend with increasing sunshine.
Rapid clearing Friday after overnight drizzle and fog

Latest News

Flood-related closures anticipated on Halifax County roads
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies
Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, named interim superintendent at VMI
VMI names interim superintendent
Schools and coronavirus.
Covington, Alleghany students to learn remotely until after Thanksgiving