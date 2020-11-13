Bedford County man arrested on drug and gun charges

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man was arrested Friday after a traffic stop led to a search warrant of his home.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searched the home on Five Forks Road and found, according to a news releases, about three ounces of methamphetamine and heroin, a gun and $3,054 in cash.

Justin Butler was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with Schedule 1 or 2 drugs.

He is being held at Bedford Detention Center.

