Bedford County man arrested on drug and gun charges
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man was arrested Friday after a traffic stop led to a search warrant of his home.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searched the home on Five Forks Road and found, according to a news releases, about three ounces of methamphetamine and heroin, a gun and $3,054 in cash.
Justin Butler was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with Schedule 1 or 2 drugs.
He is being held at Bedford Detention Center.
