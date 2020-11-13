Carroll County Sheriff’s Department reveals new patrol car to help with efforts to end domestic violence

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Carroll County, family and friends of Cassandra Lauren Bolen saw the sheriff’s department reveal new patrol car to help fight against domestic violence.

Bolen’s loved ones say the vehicle could prevent harmful situations from happening to anyone else.

“She was such a fun-loving person very down to earth always, always family she loved her babies she loved being a mama and she loved this community,” said Lauren’s best friend Hailey Cushman.

“She would give the shirt off her back and she was just that person that everybody just loved,” said Lauren’s mother Theresa Davis.

Theresa and Hailey are describing Cassandra Lauren Bolen. A sister, friend, daughter and mother of three little girls.

“She was just an all-around wonderful person the best daughter you could ask the best friend you can ask for money or you could ask for.”

Bolen was a victim of domestic violence and died last year.

“She hid it so well. We just did not see or pick up on it and I mean you know if you’re in that situation just please get out. Three little girls their lives at torn completely apart now,” said Davis.

Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp said domestic violence incidents are something they respond to too often and it can’t be ignored.

“If you want to see a change, we got to start it in our homes. If we want to see a change in our community it starts in our homes,” said Sheriff Kemp.

To help, the sheriff’s department had this patrol car detailed as a part of their fight against domestic violence.

“This is about the people of our citizens of the community the people that are affected by this every day,” said Sheriff Kemp.

The car is decorated with purple and gray and on the back are resources like the domestic violence hotline number victims can use to get help.

“For folks to be in also might not contact the sheriff’s department they also can get in touch with us,” said executive director of the Family Resource Center Regina Packeller

“It’s going to be seen in the community that —that means so much and it can do so much every little thing that we can do to bring awareness and to help others that are in that situation,” said Cushman.

Family and friends of Bolen hopes anyone who sees the vehicle will know they are not alone, because they do not want anyone else to go through what they did.

