College Lake Dam town hall explains project details, next steps

A virtual town hall was held Thursday to discuss the College Lake Dam removal project.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A virtual town hall was held Thursday night to discuss College Lake Dam’s removal project.

That town hall came after heavy rains this week sparked concerns over a potential dam failure.

Water resources says the weather actually provided a good lead into the town hall.

Discussion in that town hall featured the next steps for College Lake Dam’s removal, including the building of a new bridge and removal of the dam.

Water resources says removal of the dam will be beneficial to the environment in the long run.

“It’ll help with the flooding that a lot of people get upstream. It’ll help with the environment just getting back to the way it kind of seems to want to go anyway," said Jerry Griffin, Lynchburg Water Resources public relations specialist.

Estimates put the project’s completion between 2023 to 2024.

More information can be found here.

