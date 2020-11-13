Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: New-case increase and hospitalizations are down

(This image of the COVID-19 virus provided by the CDC.)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,235 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, November 13, signaling 199,262 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 198,027 reported Thursday, and is a smaller increase than Thursday’s 1,521 new cases.

As of Friday, there are 3,785 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,758 were reported Thursday.

2,864,009 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.5 percent positive rate over the last week, the same number reported Thursday.

17,786 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

1,296 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,313 reported Thursday.

22,095 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

