Covington, Alleghany students to learn remotely until after Thanksgiving

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Covington City Public Schools will continue remote learning until at least Thanksgiving week.

They were scheduled to go back to school for in-person learning November 16 after a closure based on a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, but the date has been extended.

Remote learning is now scheduled through Tuesday, November 24, with days off for Thanksgiving the rest of that week.

Schools will reopen for in-person learning Monday, November 30, assuming COVID conditions are determined to be appropriate “for a healthy and safe environment for our students and staff,” according to a release from the school district.

The district says it’s continuing to monitor local conditions with the Virginia Department of Health and asks that parents monitor their children’s health closely for any symptoms of COVID-19.

Alleghany County Public Schools will operate on a 100% virtual/remote learning schedule Monday, November 16 through Tuesday, November 24.

That’s because of a recent substantial increase in COVID-19 cases within the district, according to a news release.

Schools will resume in-person instruction on the established hybrid/blended learning plan Monday, November 30. Schools are already scheduled to be closed Wednesday, November 25 through Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Report cards, which were to be distributed the week of November 16, will now be distributed the week of November 30 once in-person instruction resumes If parents and/or students want to view grades, they can access their PowerSchool accounts, as has been the practice.

