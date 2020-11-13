Dan River continues to rise in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As of Friday afternoon on November 13th, the Dan River was around 25 feet. The National Weather Service expects it to crest at 1:00 Saturday morning because of this week’s heavy rain. NWS believes the river’s highest peak will be at 28 feet.

Dan River Church is located in front of the river.

The Pastor of Dan River Church in Danville, Scott Randlett, says he’s seen flooding in the plaza’s parking lot several times before, so this time, he prepared for the storm.

“In the 11 years that we’ve been here, this is not the first one that we’ve experienced, and we have an idea of what we need to do to get prepared, and people get into motion," Randlett said.

His church is next to Habitat for Humanity and Salvation Army. The owners of these businesses and the community came together to place sand bags in front of all the doors.

“As soon as we sent the word out that it looks like the flooding may rise, the crest may get higher than we’ve seen in the past, we had probably 25 or 30 volunteers show up, we had a company come and bring us a whole pile of sand," Randlett explained.

He says the stores have flooding in this lot when the Dan River reaches high levels.

“We’ve done everything we can do, and now we pray," Randlett said.

With the river high and still rising, the Danville Fire Department wants you stay safe and use common sense.

“Make sure people don’t drive around the barricades and don’t drive through flooded waters," Tim Duffer, Deputy Fire Chief of the Danville Fire Department, said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.