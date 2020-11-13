Dan River level rising slowly, crest expected Friday evening

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Danville Release) The level of the Dan River is rising slowly, and more streets could be affected later Friday, according to the city. At 5:45 a.m., the river level was at 25.06. Moderate flood stage is 26 feet.

Heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday led to the river’s rise.

The National Weather Service is now projecting the Dan River will crest early Friday evening at 31.5 feet, just below the major flood stage (32 feet). If the projections hold, the crest still would be the highest on record since the river gaging station was moved to its current location in 1996.

River Street and Memorial Drive remain open Friday morning. Goodyear Boulevard from the Danville Expressway to Jenny Lane is closed due to flooding. Trade Street from Advance Street to the Danville Stadium Cinemas is closed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.