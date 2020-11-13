Advertisement

Dan River level rising slowly, crest expected Friday evening

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Danville Release) The level of the Dan River is rising slowly, and more streets could be affected later Friday, according to the city. At 5:45 a.m., the river level was at 25.06. Moderate flood stage is 26 feet.

Heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday led to the river’s rise.

The National Weather Service is now projecting the Dan River will crest early Friday evening at 31.5 feet, just below the major flood stage (32 feet). If the projections hold, the crest still would be the highest on record since the river gaging station was moved to its current location in 1996.

River Street and Memorial Drive remain open Friday morning. Goodyear Boulevard from the Danville Expressway to Jenny Lane is closed due to flooding. Trade Street from Advance Street to the Danville Stadium Cinemas is closed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Rescue on Bennington Street, Roanoke
Some Roanoke city streets closed because of heavy rain; driver rescued
Smith Mountain Lake
Heavy rain expected to raise Smith Mountain Lake four feet above full pond
Rico Turner poses with his son, Kaleb.
‘We’ll never let him forget his dad’: Family member opens up about Salem murder
Name released of driver killed in Franklin County crash
Dry weather returns as we approach the weekend with increasing sunshine.
Rapid clearing Friday after overnight drizzle and fog

Latest News

Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Eta races off to sea from Carolinas after soaking Florida
Crews dealt with more than a dozen free-floating boats in the lake, including one that was...
Amid flood, fire crews tow free-floating boats from Smith Mountain Lake
A car is still in the middle of the road near Riner, after an early morning swift water rescue.
Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad completes safe water rescue
At least 31 campers were rescued from flooding at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground in North...
Three dead, two missing and 31 rescued from floodwaters at N.C. campground