Flood-related closures anticipated on Halifax County roads

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for possible detours in anticipation of possible flood-related road closures in Halifax County.

Likely closures would affect Route 58/501 from Route 360 to Route 744 and Route 58 at Leggetts Bottom.

EASTBOUND: The Route 58/501 (360 to 744) detour will follow Routes 58, 658, 501, 744, 743 and right on 742 back to 58.

WESTBOUND: The detour will be Routes 58, westernmost intersection of 742, 743, 744, 501, 658, 708, and back to 58.

Halifax 58-501 Detour Map
Halifax 58-501 Detour Map(VDOT)

Should Route 58 at Leggetts Bottom close the detour route eastbound will be Routes 58/360, 62, 57 and Route 119 back to 58.  Westbound the detour will be Routes 58/360, 119, 57, 62 and back to 58/360.

The detours will remain in place until water recedes and/or repairs are made.

In addition, Route 501 in the Town of South Boston is expected to close due to flooding.

Updates will be available via 511Virginia.org.

