Flood-related closures anticipated on Halifax County roads

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for possible detours in anticipation of possible flood-related road closures in Halifax County.

Likely closures would affect Route 58/501 from Route 360 to Route 744 and Route 58 at Leggetts Bottom.

EASTBOUND: The Route 58/501 (360 to 744) detour will follow Routes 58, 658, 501, 744, 743 and right on 742 back to 58.

WESTBOUND: The detour will be Routes 58, westernmost intersection of 742, 743, 744, 501, 658, 708, and back to 58.

Should Route 58 at Leggetts Bottom close the detour route eastbound will be Routes 58/360, 62, 57 and Route 119 back to 58. Westbound the detour will be Routes 58/360, 119, 57, 62 and back to 58/360.

The detours will remain in place until water recedes and/or repairs are made.

In addition, Route 501 in the Town of South Boston is expected to close due to flooding.

Updates will be available via 511Virginia.org.

