Increasing sunshine today with a northwest breeze

We’ll continue to dry out this weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:57 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Visibility may be reduced at times for the morning commute, but expect big improvements by late Friday morning as drier air prevails. The beautiful weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the 60s. We do pick up a slight chance for a showers Sunday, but beautiful weather returns next week.

Click the links below to get river and stream information for your area.

Flooding Resources
River and Stream Forecasts

Get the latest list of rising streams and forecast in our River and Lake levels section.

Heavy flooding from Eta is seen in parts of South Florida, where at least one person was...
Work begins to cleanup Freedom Park after 2019 flooding

FRIDAY

On Friday, surface winds will shift to the northwest and start bringing drier air into the region. Expect clouds and fog to exit throughout the morning as sunny skies win out by lunchtime. Winds turn gusty during the afternoon reaching 15-25 mph at times. Afternoon highs will be in the mid/upper 60s. Friday night gets rather chilly though as lows slip to the upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND

Drier weather is set to arrive for the weekend with increasing sunshine on Saturday along with cooler afternoon highs only in the upper 50s.

For Sunday, warmer air will begin working back into the area from the south ahead of another cold front. Afternoon highs Sunday return to the mid 60s.

Our next cold front is expected to cross the area Sunday afternoon/evening with any showers mainly in West Virginia and lesser coverage to the east into the Blue Ridge. We’re not expecting much, if any, precipitation to make it east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Very gusty winds are expected behind the cold front Sunday night.

Lots of sunshine Saturday with a stray shower Sunday.
Lots of sunshine Saturday with a stray shower Sunday.(WDBJ)

BREEZY NEXT WEEK

We’re following several cold fronts that will move through next week. Rainfall is slim (thankfully), but winds again are expected to become gusty to very gusty behind this front Tuesday night into Wednesday. However, most of the rainfall is expected to remain north of the area.

We will also have quite a cool down to start the week with highs Tuesday and Wednesday only in the low 50s.

