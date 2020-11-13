Judge orders tree sitters to end pipeline blockade

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge in Montgomery County has ordered tree sitters near Elliston to come down.

Thursday, Circuit Court Judge Robert Turk issued an injunction ordering the tree sitters and their supporters to leave the property by Monday.

Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline began their blockade on Yellow Finch Lane more than two years ago.

The order said the defendants have no right to occupy the MVP easements or to interfere with those working on the project.

If they have not vacated the property by Monday, November 16, the order said the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shall “take such measures as are necessary to remove them.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.