Lynchburg woman charged with filing a false report after June taser incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After an internal investigation spanning a handful of months, the Lynchburg Police Department has concluded that a report of inappropriate police conduct during an arrest near Old Forest Road on June 2 never occurred.

Detectives looked over taser deployments, bodycam footage, in-car camera footage and closed-circuit television in the area.

Jaccarra Taylor, 22 of Lynchburg, was taken into custody Thursday night and released on bond. After consulting with Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison regarding the investigation results and appropriate charges, Taylor was charged with filing a false police report, which is a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

