Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approves half of CARES Act funds school asked for

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -This week, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors voted to provide $500,000 of the county’s CARES Act funds to Montgomery County Public schools.

Last week, we reported the district wanted these funds to provide $2,000 stipends to all of its employees for the hard work they have put in to make school a reality during the pandemic.

While the board of supervisors is allowing funds, they only cover half of what the district asked for.

“They have control over their money, so they have to stay within a budget,” said county board chair Steve Fijalkowski. “Now do we help them out from time to time? Absolutely. And this is one of those cases where we wanted to help them. We wanted to make sure that their employees got something.”

Fijalkowski said school employees are not county employees. They’re in a unique position where they get the majority of their funding from other sources than the county.

The district says it kept wanting to work with the Board of Supervisors from the beginning before it made any decisions on how to divide CARES Act money, but the district says that’s not what happened. The schools say some money is better than none.

“I’m glad that they said they could give the half a million,” said school board chair Gunin Kiran. “Moving forward we’ll work what we have and I still think that will be able to give a substantial amount for our employees moving forward because they’ve been working so hard above and beyond.”

The district will be meeting on Monday to figure out other ways to provide all employees with the original full stipend. Kiran said worst case scenario, they should still be able to provide $1,750 for employees.

