Open Studios Tour Roanoke to hold virtual art show this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In April, artists in western Virginia took their annual Open Studios Tour online.

They learned they could pivot during the pandemic, and now they’re back for another virtual event.

Saturday, Open Studios Tour Roanoke will hold a virtual art show on Facebook and the group’s website.

18 artists are taking part, including jewelry designer Sarah Muse.

“This is Open Studios Tour 20th year,” Muse told WDBJ7, “and we’re just happy to be celebrating with the community, which is why it was conceived in the first place.”

The event is from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, and will include live chats, demonstrations and other videos.

