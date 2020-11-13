Advertisement

‘Porch pirates’ stole more than $5 billion last year, survey says

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the peak of online holiday shopping around the corner, a new survey warns that porch pirates are getting ready to set sail.

A survey by finder.com reports porch pirates account for $5.4 billion in thefts over the past year.

That amounts to about $157 worth of packages stolen from the average American at their front door or apartment lobby areas.

Consumer advocates worry the problem will get worse, with online purchases expected to be up 11 percent over last year.

In fact, more than two-thirds of all holiday shopping will involve home delivery of those gifts.

According to the survey, the thieves are more likely to strike homes or neighborhoods of greater means.

If you want to foil porch pirates, using a post office box, adding a home security camera or requiring a signature release can be effective.

One surprise finding: About one in nine victims of porch pirates admit to stealing packages themselves.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Rescue on Bennington Street, Roanoke
Roanoke city streets back open after heavy rain; driver rescued
Smith Mountain Lake
Heavy rain expected to raise Smith Mountain Lake four feet above full pond
Rico Turner poses with his son, Kaleb.
‘We’ll never let him forget his dad’: Family member opens up about Salem murder
Name released of driver killed in Franklin County crash
Dry weather returns as we approach the weekend with increasing sunshine.
Rapid clearing Friday after overnight drizzle and fog

Latest News

SeaDream I was meant to show the world it was possible to sail safely during the coronavirus...
Coronavirus cases stop Caribbean cruise
There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
Serious injuries reported in explosion at VA hospital
FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a...
Microsoft: Russian, North Korean hackers target vaccine work
Schools and coronavirus.
Covington, Alleghany students to learn remotely until after Thanksgiving
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, at podium, gives an election briefing at the...
EXPLAINER: Is Georgia’s upcoming ballot ‘audit’ a recount?