Pulaski -based MOVA Technologies filter could capture emissions from farms

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -A Pulaski-based company working to filter out pollutants from the air is now looking to capture emissions that come from farms.

The MOVA Technologies prototype recently passed its proof of concept testing. The filter is proven to capture carbon dioxide in an affordable way.

“That’s invaluable information as we look to take our technology and move it forward and ultimately get it to a scale where it can be deployed commercially and impact the planet in a positive way,” said Chief Operating Officer John Schott.

As MOVA works to get there, it’s partnering with Virginia Tech to find other uses for the technology.

“We’re looking at ways in which we can keep our agricultural industries and still allow for people to enjoy quality of life that they can find in rural communities,” said Senior Instructor of Agricultural Technology Joe Guthrie.

They’re looking at capturing emissions like ammonia and methane from farms.

“If you can capture those elements and then generate those into a revenue stream, then that farmer or landowner has another source of income,” Guthrie said. “Farming has always been very marginal in its profitability and to find a way that we can help farmers to be more profitable is important.”

This goal aligns with the county’s initiative of being one of the greenest ones in the country.

“The potential is limitless,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. “That’s what’s so exciting about this is we know where it started but we don’t know where it ends.”

The next step is continuing to find and test real-life applications.

“We’re going to depend on long-term stability to make sure that we do have an adequate food supply both now and well into the future,” Guthrie said.

