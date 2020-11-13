Advertisement

Pulaski County receives designation for solar energy development efforts

The county said it is just a small part of their effort to reduce barriers in going solar.
By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:56 PM EST
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County has received an award for their efforts in solar energy development.

Pulaski County has been awarded the SolSmart gold designation from the Virginia’s Department of Mines, Minerals, and Energy’s SolSmart program through the Energy Transition Initiative of the University of Virginia.

The county is one of three in the state to receive the award.

“We want it to be good for our citizens. We want it to be good for our pocketbooks and we want it to be good for the environment. And focusing on these types of initiatives demonstrate that and really sets us apart from a lot of other local governments,”said county administrator Jonathan Sweet.

The gold designation is in recognition of all the work Pulaski County has demonstrated to promote solar energy development and reduce barriers to the public in going solar. In addition to the gold designation, Pulaski County has also earned a Special Recognition Award for earning over 60% of the available points in the Inspection category of the gold qualification process.

Sweet said the Director of Planning and Zoning spearheaded efforts on receiving the designation.

