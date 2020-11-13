Radford University’s president says the state of the university is strong

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University President Brian Hemphill said the state of the university is strong in Friday’s State of the University address.

“We are a strong and steadfast institution known for our storied history and proud legacy of impacting our students and advancing our region,” said Hemphill.

In his annual address to the campus community, Hemphill said Radford continues to grow.

He shared how the university did not lose sight of their purpose during the pandemic.

The president said they look forward to a state-of-the-art hotel called ‘The Highlander’ set to open in 2023.

The university is also making a pledge to reduce its carbon footprint by signing the Carbon Commitment.

“The Carbon Commitment is focused on reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions and achieving carbon neutrality,” said Hemphill.

Hemphill says he is proud of his campus community and is excited for the future.

