Renovations, lighting upgrades highlight proposed Bedford County Public Schools capital improvement plan

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools

But schools across the district could see numerous improvements in the coming years.

“Our plan is full of projects that are really maintenance and life-cycle replacements types of projects," said Mac Duis, chief operations officer.

He says that their proposed capital improvement plan includes several high-dollar projects that need to be done.

“We also have packaged together a few different kinds of projects in some of those schools," said Duis.

Those schools include Bedford Elementary and Staunton River Middle School.

Staunton River Middle could see roof and other renovations topping $6 million.

“From flooring to electric capacity to windows and roofs, heating and cooling systems. Those are all things that need to be looked at," said Duis.

Bedford Elementary is also down for some improvements. Roof and HVAC renovations are included in the proposed plan.

Duis says that new to the plan this year are district-wide lighting upgrades. He says LED upgrades could be beneficial in the long run.

“If there is funding available in a capital improvement plan for LED lighting fixtures, we know that it will pay off and we’ll save money in the long run and that money can be used to support learning in our schools," said Duis.

Other projects are also mentioned in the plan. Those include electrical and parking lot improvements.

That plan in total looks at the next eight years. The school board is set to decide on that plan in December.

