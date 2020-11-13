Advertisement

Roanoke Parks and Rec uses CARES Act funding to improve the city

The Roanoke Parks and Rec Dept. is repairing Fishburn Park with CARES Act funding.
The Roanoke Parks and Rec Dept. is repairing Fishburn Park with CARES Act funding.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department is fixing up some outdoor areas.

They were able to get some CARES Act Funding due to the increased usage of their outdoor facilities during the pandemic.

With that money, the department has chosen to repair and repave four parking lots, including the one at Fishburn Park and Piedmont Park.

They are also fixing up some tennis and basketball courts in the area.

“From a maintenance standpoint, these are big large scale things that are typically spread out over a number of years, so being able to get some funding that will allow us to quickly update just even usability is the biggest part," Greg Thompson, Parks Management Coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Rec, said.

The department also is using some of this money to update hand sanitizer stations and add a center line down the busiest section of the greenway.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam delivers a coronavirus briefing on July 14.
Northam announces new measures to reduce spread of COVID-19
Smith Mountain Lake
Heavy rain expected to raise Smith Mountain Lake four feet above full pond
Water Rescue on Bennington Street, Roanoke
Roanoke city streets back open after heavy rain; driver rescued
Rico Turner poses with his son, Kaleb.
‘We’ll never let him forget his dad’: Family member opens up about Salem murder
Name released of driver killed in Franklin County crash

Latest News

The rising Dan River causes a nearby parking lot to flood.
Dan River continues to rise in Danville
Courtesy Blue Ridge Regional Jail
Lynchburg woman charged with filing a false report after June taser incident
Bedford County's school board will decide on the proposed capital improvement plan in December.
Renovations, lighting upgrades highlight proposed Bedford County Public Schools capital improvement plan
Interested riders can gear up and follow a map online to points of historic interest in...
Roanoke’s annual Tweed Ride goes virtual