Roanoke Parks and Rec uses CARES Act funding to improve the city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department is fixing up some outdoor areas.

They were able to get some CARES Act Funding due to the increased usage of their outdoor facilities during the pandemic.

With that money, the department has chosen to repair and repave four parking lots, including the one at Fishburn Park and Piedmont Park.

They are also fixing up some tennis and basketball courts in the area.

“From a maintenance standpoint, these are big large scale things that are typically spread out over a number of years, so being able to get some funding that will allow us to quickly update just even usability is the biggest part," Greg Thompson, Parks Management Coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Rec, said.

The department also is using some of this money to update hand sanitizer stations and add a center line down the busiest section of the greenway.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.