Roanoke’s annual Tweed Ride goes virtual

Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Good weather means a chance for you to enjoy the weekend outdoors.

One way could include a bike and a little tweed! Ride Solutions' 6th annual Tweed Ride won’t be abandoned this year.

It’s simply going the way most things are now - virtually. Tim Pohlad-Thomas with Ride Solutions joined us at the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to explain how this year’s event will work.

Interested riders can gear up and follow a map online to points of historic interest in Roanoke’s southeast community.

