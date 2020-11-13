State Superintendent of Public Instruction briefs lawmakers on continuing COVID challenge.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mid-March brought an abrupt shift, as schools turned to online learning. And while school divisions across Virginia continue to adjust several months later, they continue to work through many of the problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of our school divisions began immediately to implement remote learning models,” said Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane, “which is huge kudos to our leaders and our teachers for the work that they did.”

Lane briefed lawmakers Thursday morning. He acknowledged the response of school divisions as the pandemic took hold in Virginia. But he said many of the challenges remain.

To equip every student for virtual learning, for example, would require more than 425,000 devices, and more than $125 million. Most school divisions have seen a decline in enrollment, more than 38,000 students statewide. And the pandemic has magnified shortages of teachers and staff.

“Our school divisions are challenged by staffing needs,” Lane said. “And frankly our school divisions, to implement the social distancing factors and allow teachers to teach from home that are at a higher risk of severe illness, are going to need more staff.”

Soon, Lane said about two-thirds of schools will be offering some form of in-person instruction. And he said schools are providing a better education experience this Fall, compared with that abrupt shift to online learning last Spring.

