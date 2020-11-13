UVA students start consulting group to help nearby businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of students at the University of Virginia are putting their business skills to good use by helping nearby businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Several fourth-years in a capstone class at UVA’s McIntire School of Commerce started Thrive Consulting Group to help businesses transition online and recover from financial losses.

The students provide support both in-person and remotely, and are focusing on helping businesses like those on the UVA Corner that many students know and love.

“Our main goal was to really focus on top line business strategies to increase their engagement in the community, in terms of customers,” Makdes Berhanu, a member of Thrive Consulting, said.

The group hope to expand and allow more students and businesses to participate even after the semester ends.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.