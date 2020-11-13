Advertisement

UVA students start consulting group to help nearby businesses

A group of students at the University of Virginia are putting their business skills to good use by helping nearby businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Business on the UVA Corner receiving customers. (Source: WVIR)
Business on the UVA Corner receiving customers. (Source: WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A group of students at the University of Virginia are putting their business skills to good use by helping nearby businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Several fourth-years in a capstone class at UVA’s McIntire School of Commerce started Thrive Consulting Group to help businesses transition online and recover from financial losses.

The students provide support both in-person and remotely, and are focusing on helping businesses like those on the UVA Corner that many students know and love.

“Our main goal was to really focus on top line business strategies to increase their engagement in the community, in terms of customers,” Makdes Berhanu, a member of Thrive Consulting, said.

The group hope to expand and allow more students and businesses to participate even after the semester ends.

