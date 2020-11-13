VMI names interim superintendent

LEXINGTON, Va, (WDBJ) - Virginia Military Institute has named an interim superintendent.

Retired Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins will serve following an affirmative vote by the VMI Board of Visitors Executive Committee. Maj. Gen. Wins is a 34-year veteran of the U.S. Army and a 1985 graduate of the Institute.

“The VMI Board of Visitors is pleased that Maj. Gen. Wins has agreed to lead the Institute during this critical time of transition,” said John William Boland, president of the VMI Board of Visitors. “Gen. Peay’s 17 years of service to the Institute were transformative, and I am confident that Maj. Gen. Wins' experience and values will provide steady and principled leadership as we continue to move the Institute forward.”

He graduated with a bachelor of arts in economics and commissioned into the Army as a field artillery officer.

In his final command, according to a VMI release, Maj. Gen. Wins was the first Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command. During his 34 years of service, he held other leadership and staff assignments, including in Headquarters Department of the Army and the Joint Staff at the Pentagon. His awards include the Distinguished Service Medal (with One Oak Leaf Cluster), the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit (with One Oak Leaf Cluster), and the Bronze Star Medal. He holds two master’s degrees, one in management from the Florida Institute of Technology and one in national security and strategic studies from the National War College.

“I am excited to return to VMI, a place that had an extraordinary impact on me as a leader and person,” said Wins. “Now, more than ever, the lessons and values of VMI are needed in the world, and I am humbled to be a part of making that happen. I most look forward to leading the cadets and ensuring we have a safe and successful conclusion to the academic year, hit the ground running during the spring sports season, and continue fulfilling our vital mission of producing educated and honorable men and women.”

Wins succeeds VMI’s 14th superintendent, Gen. J. H. Binford Peay, III ’62, who resigned. The VMI Board of Visitors has appointed a Superintendent Search Committee and will work with an executive search firm to identify candidates over the next several months. A new, permanent superintendent is expected to be in place during the summer of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.