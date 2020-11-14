Advertisement

#22 Liberty rolls over WCU, 58-14

Malik Willis threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
Liberty wide receiver CJ Daniels (4) scores a touchdown past Western Carolina Safety A.J....
Liberty wide receiver CJ Daniels (4) scores a touchdown past Western Carolina Safety A.J. Rogers (4) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Shaban Athuman)(Shaban Athuman | AP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Flames showed no sign of stopping Saturday after their win last week at Virginia Tech, 38-35.

#22 Liberty followed with a 58-14 rout over Western Carolina in Lynchburg.

Malik Willis threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores.

The Flames won their 10th straight game and remained second behind Notre Dame for the nation’s longest active winning streak.

Western Carolina played for the first time this season. The Catamounts trailed 14-7 early in the second quarter before Liberty scored four straight touchdowns in the next 14 minutes. Willis completed 14 of 19 passes with touchdown strikes of 44, 40 and 83 yards. He scored on runs of 11 and 43

The Flames stay undefeated at 8-0 on the year.

