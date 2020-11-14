Dry today with a front moving in on Sunday.

River are still running at or above flood stage for some locations to the East.

Click the links below to get river and stream information for your area.

SATURDAY

We start cool and mostly sunny, but clouds will increase through the day. Highs will only be in the 50s to low 60s with light winds.

SUNDAY

By Sunday, our next cold front is expected to move through the area Sunday afternoon/evening with a line of scattered showers and strong wind.

Any showers would be very light and mostly take place in the afternoon before exiting to our east.

Showers move in for Sunday. (Grey)

Winds will be the lasting side effect from the front. Gusts will increase through the afternoon reaching 25-40 mph into Monday morning. Also secure any outdoor items so they don’t get blown across the neighborhood.

A front will bring gusty wind into the region Sunday afternoon into Monday. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

We’re following several cold fronts that will move through next week. Rainfall is slim (thankfully), but winds again are expected to become gusty to very gusty behind this front Tuesday night into Wednesday. However, most of the rainfall is expected to remain north of the area. We will also be cooler with highs Tuesday and Wednesday only in the low 50s.