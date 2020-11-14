Dry today with a front moving in on Sunday.
A front brings showers and gusty winds on Sunday.
River are still running at or above flood stage for some locations to the East.
SATURDAY
We start cool and mostly sunny, but clouds will increase through the day. Highs will only be in the 50s to low 60s with light winds.
SUNDAY
By Sunday, our next cold front is expected to move through the area Sunday afternoon/evening with a line of scattered showers and strong wind.
Any showers would be very light and mostly take place in the afternoon before exiting to our east.
Winds will be the lasting side effect from the front. Gusts will increase through the afternoon reaching 25-40 mph into Monday morning. Also secure any outdoor items so they don’t get blown across the neighborhood.
NEXT WEEK
We’re following several cold fronts that will move through next week. Rainfall is slim (thankfully), but winds again are expected to become gusty to very gusty behind this front Tuesday night into Wednesday. However, most of the rainfall is expected to remain north of the area. We will also be cooler with highs Tuesday and Wednesday only in the low 50s.