Johnson, Thomas part of 4-way share atop Masters leaderboard

Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau were among those who didn’t finish. Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith were tied with Johnson and Thomas at 9-under par.
Dustin Johnson hits out of a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the Masters...
Dustin Johnson hits out of a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Doug Ferguson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are part of a four-way tie atop the leaderboard at the Masters. The second round didn’t finish again because of darkness, and the hope is to be caught up by the end of Saturday.

It was a long day that settled very little. The biggest takeaway is that Augusta National is so different with soft conditions in November that experience might not count as much as when it’s in April.

