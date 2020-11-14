Advertisement

Man arrested in Campbell Co. after woman’s remains found following house fire

Authorities responded to a report of a house fire during the early hours of Friday morning in the 5700 block of Wards Road in Campbell County.
Courtesy Campbell County Sheriff's Office(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Johnathan Edward Ayscue, 37 of Lynchburg, was arrested Saturday after what the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is calling foul play in the death of 38-year-old Lynchburg woman, Laura Allen.

Authorities responded to a report of a house fire during the early hours of Friday morning in the 5700 block of Wards Road in Campbell County. After entering the extinguished home, deputies found human remains on the grounds, which was previously vacant and being remodeled. The Medical Examiner’s Office was immediately contacted to begin a joint investigation along with the Campbell County Fire Marshal.

Officials were able to determine that Allen and Ayscue had been in the home that morning and were involved in a romantic relationship. It was concluded that both the death and fire were a result of foul play.

Ayscue was arrested Saturday afternoon for the second-degree murder of Allen, with additional charges pending.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Additionally, tips may be delivered through the P3 app and by clicking here.

