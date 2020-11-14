Advertisement

Pulaski Co. Public Schools adjust schedules after recent community rise in COVID-19 cases

The division will bring 50 percent of students back for the first week or two after winter break, and aim to get 100 percent back on-site by the end of December.
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Pulaski County Public Schools has announced an adjustment to their facility schedules through December “due to the increasing number of positive Covid cases in our community and the impact that this is having on the ability to staff our schools. The new scheduling guidelines begin November 16.

The division will bring 50 percent of students back for the first week or two after winter break, and aim to get 100 percent back on-site by the end of December.

"Our attendance schedule will be as follows:

Monday, November 16-Friday, November 20, 2020

Students with last names A-K- Attend Monday & Tuesday

Students with last names L-Z Attend on Thursday & Friday

Monday, November 23-Tuesday, November 24, 2020

All Virtual

Monday, November 30-Friday, December 4, 2020

All Virtual

Monday, December 7 -Friday, December 11, 2020

Students with last names A-K- Attend Monday & Tuesday

Students with last names L-Z Attend on Thursday & Friday

Monday, December 14-Friday, December 18, 2020

Students with last names A-K- Attend Monday & Tuesday

Students with last names L-Z Attend on Thursday & Friday

Click here for more on Pulaski County Public Schools.

