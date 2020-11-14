RCPS adapts to changes following Northam’s announcement Friday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Following Governor Northam’s announcement Friday regarding the additional measures being put into place to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Roanoke County Public Schools students are required to wear face masks in the classroom beginning Monday.

This applies to each individual, along with continued six-feet social distancing measures.

Face masks are now required at all times while in schools around the Commonwealth.

The division says they are working together with localities within the region to develop joint criteria by which athletic competitions may be carried out with the limited number of spectators now allowed under Governor Northam’s lowering of group gatherings to just 25 people.

