Advertisement

RCPS adapts to changes following Northam’s announcement Friday

This applies to each individual, along with continued six-feet social distancing measures.
Courtesy Roanoke County Public Schools
Courtesy Roanoke County Public Schools(Roanoke County Public Schools)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Following Governor Northam’s announcement Friday regarding the additional measures being put into place to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Roanoke County Public Schools students are required to wear face masks in the classroom beginning Monday.

This applies to each individual, along with continued six-feet social distancing measures.

Face masks are now required at all times while in schools around the Commonwealth.

The division says they are working together with localities within the region to develop joint criteria by which athletic competitions may be carried out with the limited number of spectators now allowed under Governor Northam’s lowering of group gatherings to just 25 people.

Click here for the full RCPS statement released Friday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam delivers a coronavirus briefing on July 14.
Northam announces new measures to reduce spread of COVID-19
Smith Mountain Lake
Heavy rain expected to raise Smith Mountain Lake four feet above full pond
Water Rescue on Bennington Street, Roanoke
Roanoke city streets back open after heavy rain; driver rescued
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at Conn. veterans hospital
Rico Turner poses with his son, Kaleb.
‘We’ll never let him forget his dad’: Family member opens up about Salem murder

Latest News

Business on the UVA Corner receiving customers. (Source: WVIR)
UVA students start consulting group to help nearby businesses
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
As virus cases surge, elected officials resist restrictions
Jim Justice
WV Governor Justice announces restrictions to reduce spread
The fall COVID-19 surge is here and experts warn it's getting worse.
Dire warnings amid fall COVID surge