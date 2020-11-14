Roanoke County community remembers a fallen firefighter

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke County firefighter who died last week in the line of duty, was honored on Saturday, November 14th.

The Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Company came to his funeral with other Roanoke County firefighters.

A bell rang and bagpipes played--all to honor Fort Lewis Volunteer Firefighter Dale Woods.

“He was always a go-getter, he listened, he was very thorough in everything he did, while I was his chief he served in many capacities with us. A lieutenant, a captain, personnel director," Woody Henderson, Chief Emeritus for the Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Company, said.

Saturday, family, the Fort Lewis fire department, and other firefighters attended Woods' funeral at the Living Well Church of the Nazarene in Salem.

“That big smile he had, the kindness he had, and his open heart," Eddie Hite, Assistant Chief of the Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Company, said at the funeral.

Woods died last Sunday, November 8th, at 60-years-old from heart disease.

“He had some medical issues that were deemed from past experiences in the fire service, and we have a heart and lung act, and he fell under the heart lung act," Henderson explained.

Classifying Woods' death as a line of duty death. But a death many could say was not taken in vain.

“Dale’s accomplishment lied with the number of people and the quality of people who wanted to say that ‘Dale Woods is my friend,’" a friend of Woods said at the funeral.

After the service, firefighters further honored Woods by carrying his coffin onto a Roanoke County fire truck.

“The fire service is a brother and sisterhood, and Dale was a big part of our department, he helped us tremendously," Henderson said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.